Deadloch: Season Two; Luke Hemsworth Joins Black Comedy Mystery Series on Prime Video

Deadloch has added a big name to its cast for season two. Prime Videohas announced the addition of Luke Hemsworth to the comedy mystery series’ cast. He will next be seen in the Netflix series The Witcher.

Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Alicia Gardiner, and Nina Oyama star in the series, which follows two female detectives investigating crimes in the small fictional town of Deadloch. In season two, the pair are in Darwin investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy. Still, when a body is discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation.

Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Jean Tong, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English and Lennox Monaghan are also joining the cast for season two.

Creators, executive producers, and writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said the following about the addition of Hemsworth, “Luke Hemsworth is joining our cast as croc-wrangling Territory icon Jason Wade. We’re feeling very happy with ourselves about this because he’s perfect. It’s perfect casting.”

The premiere date for season two of Deadloch will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?