Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Two Trailer Released for AMC Supernatural Series

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will return to AMC in January, and fans are now getting a look at season two of the series. A trailer has been released by the network.

Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels star in the series inspired by Anne Rice’s novels. The series follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) as she deals with the fact that she is from a long line of witches. In season two, she has given birth to the demon Lasher.

AMC revealed the following about the season:

“Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

The trailer for season two is below. The season arrives on January 5th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC series? Are you excited to see season two?