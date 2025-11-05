Bewitched: FOX Developing Hour-Long Reimagining of Classic 1960s Series

Bewitched may be returning to the small screen. FOX is developing a dramatic take on the classic sitcom series.

According to Deadline, Judalina Neira and Doug Robinson are behind the FOX series for Sony Television. This is not the first time a series has been in development for Sony TV. The previous attempts have been comedies, though.

The following was revealed about the plot of this reboot:

“In the new Bewitched, whose tone is described as heartfelt, though they come from two wildly different worlds — he’s a human, she’s a witch — for Samantha and Darrin, it’s love at first sight. But in order to be together, they’ll have to navigate their disapproving parents, walk a tightrope of cultural clashes, and bridge the divides between their families and worlds.”

Additional details for this series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Will you watch the new Bewitched if it comes to FOX?