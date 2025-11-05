Safe Houses: Apple TV Lands New International Espionage Thriller Series

Safe Houses is headed to Apple TV. The streaming service has landed the spy thriller, which follows what happens after the murder of a CIA agent in Madrid.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Apple TV today announced it has landed “Safe Houses,” a thrilling new eight-episode series that will be showrun and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Gideon Raff (“The Spy”) and inspired by the acclaimed espionage novel by Dan Fesperman. Safe Houses is a fast-paced international espionage thriller set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. The series follows Sofia Jiménez, a fugitive agent accused of the crime, and Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, his widow, as they each investigate the murder from opposite sides, unraveling a vast conspiracy that could upend the balance of global power. “Safe Houses” is a co-production between global independent studio wiip and Apple Studios. Otto Bathurst (“Peaky Blinders”) is set to direct the opening block of the series, with Gideon Raff directing several additional episodes and serving as executive producer alongside Alexandra Milchan. Paul Lee and David Flynn executive produce for wiip. Mike Seid, who developed the series with Raff, will serve as a co-executive producer along with Adam Berkowitz. Sara Gonzalo will serve as producer. Author Dan Fesperman will serve as consulting producer.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?