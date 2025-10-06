Joseph of Egypt: Additional Casting Announced for Biblical Series on Prime Video

Joseph of Egypt has added to its cast. The latest biblical series from the studio led by Dallas Jenkins has added six new cast members. The Prime Video series is being written and executive-produced by Craig Wright.

According to Deadline, Alexa Mansour, Shila Ommi, Christopher Maleki, Alonso Rappa, Johnny Visotcky, and Jay Abdo are joining the series in recurring roles. Adam Hamshi, Alexander Siddig, Babak Tafti, Daniel Peera, and Iris Bahr star in the series, which will tell the story of Joseph from the Old Testament.

It was revealed that “Mansour will play Asenath; Ommi is Senebsen, Maleki will portray Potiphar; Rappa is Benjamin; Visotcky will play Zebulun; Abdo will portray Bastis.”

The premiere date for Joseph of Egypt will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on Prime Video series?