The Age of Innocence: Netflix Announces Regulars for New Limited Series Adaptation

Get ready to return to the world of Edith Wharton on the small screen. Netflix has ordered a new adaptation of The Age of Innocence.

According to Tudum, Ben Radcliffe, Camila Morrone, Kristine Froseth, and Margo Martindale will star in the series. Fiona Glascott, Emma Shipp, Belinda Bromilow, Hayley Mills, Ryan Morgan, Kel Matsena, Lucia Balordi, Steven Pacey, Will Tudor, Elly Roberts, Michael Cochrane, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anna Madeley, and John Light also appear in the series.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Netflix series:

“Based on Wharton’s classic story of forbidden love in 19th-century New York City, The Age of Innocence follows a passionate and heartrending will-they-or-won’t-they love triangle while exploring themes of freedom, duty, identity, and love in all its forms. The new take promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation as it traverses the ballrooms and bedrooms of its young characters, asking what is love — and what is lust. And should we ultimately be driven by our heads, or by our hearts?”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this period drama when it arrives on Netflix?