St. Denis Medical: Season Two Guest Stars Revealed for NBC’s Hospital Comedy Series

St. Denis Medical will return to NBC next month, and the network has announced the guest stars who will appear in the medical comedy during its second season.

According to Variety, Kristen Schaal, Lauren Weedman, Frankie Quiñones, Lauren Lapkus, Tim Baltz, Jeremiah Brown, and Jonah Beckett will appear on the series, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi. The mockumentary series follows the staff of St. Dennis Medical Centre.

The following was shared about the roles the actors will play:

“Kristen Schaal will play Ashley, a bookish sci-fi enthusiast who has a meet-cute with an unexpected member of the St. Denis family. Lauren Weedman will play Nurse Pam, a retired charge nurse who comes back to St. Denis to help out while they are understaffed. The excitement felt for the extra help soon dissipates as the staff is reminded of who Pam really is. Frankie Quiñones will play Leslie, a security guard at St. Denis Medical who is very aware of the ins and outs of the hospital gossip. Lauren Lapkus will play a pregnant woman accompanying her husband to the hospital after a mishap at their gender reveal party. Tim Baltz will play a dad-to-be rushed into St. Denis after their gender reveal party goes awry. Jeremiah Brown, from Peacock’s “Love Island USA,” will play Jeff, a handsome Ultimate Frisbee jock waiting for his roommate to get discharged from St. Denis Medical. Jonah Beckett will play Kyle, a college student whose mysterious illness is stumping the doctors at St. Denis.”

St. Denis Medical returns to NBC on November 3rd.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Do you plan to watch season two?