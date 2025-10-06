In the Eye of the Storm: Season Three Premiere and Trailer Released for Discovery Channel’s Disaster Series

In the Eye of the Storm has its return date set. The disaster series will return with its third season next month.

Discovery Channel shared a trailer and revealed the following to tease the upcoming season:

“Discovery’s high-intensity series In the Eye of the Storm returns Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 10PM ET/PT with a gripping new season that plunges viewers into the epicenter of America’s most devastating natural disasters. From real-time footage to raw, firsthand accounts, each episode captures the chaos, courage and resilience of those who faced the fury head-on. This season kicks off with a harrowing account of freak weather in March 2025, when extreme atmospheric volatility unleashed a massive Texas haboob and more than 200 tornadoes across the southern states. Thousands of eyewitnesses captured disaster at their doorsteps as the storms devastated towns and homesteads, leaving a trail of destruction across multiple states, causing billions in damage and claiming at least 42 lives. The season continues with powerful stories from across the country: local residents in Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades who became unexpected heroes as overwhelming wildfires engulfed entire neighborhoods in early 2025; the terrifying path of a tropical wave that intensified into Category 4 Hurricane Ian and devastated entire coastal communities in Florida; a rare and unexpected EF3 twister that touched down in a small Northern Michigan town; and the dramatic search-and-rescue efforts in Texas, where locals navigated streets by boat after Hurricane Harvey’s raging 130-mph winds tore apart entire buildings. Last season, In the Eye of the Storm reached 11 million viewers and ranked as the #1 cable series for Men 25-54 in its time slot, excluding sports. Across 6 episodes, the series grew 8% over its debut season. For the latest updates, viewers can use the hashtag #InTheEyeofTheStorm and follow Discovery on Facebook, X, and Instagram. In the Eye of the Storm is produced by Arrow Media for Discovery.”

The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you watch this Discovery Channel series?