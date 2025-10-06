The Neighborhood: Season Eight; Amber Stevens West to Recur on Final Season of CBS Comedy Series

The Neighborhood returns next week with its eighth and final season, and a new face is joining the cast in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Amber Stevens West will join the cast to play opposite Sheaun McKinney. The following was revealed about her role:

“West will play Mercedes. High-drama, high-maintenance, fabulous and self-absorbed, one of the stars on ‘Trophy Divas of Brentwood,’ Mercedes is all about Mercedes. She has hired Malcolm to ghost write her romance novel, but she’s concerned that it’s not smutty enough to please her fan base. But when she’s not out in public, Mercedes is actually much more grounded and a savvy businesswoman, not the monster she plays on TV.”

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Skye Townsend, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs star in the CBS series, which follows Johnsons and Butlers as they live as neighbors in a community in Los Angeles.

The Neighborhood returns on October 13th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this CBS comedy series?