Law & Order: SVU: Mariska Hargitay on NBC Show’s Future and Hopes for a Benson & Stabler Reunion

Law & Order: SVU was recently renewed for season 28, and the star of the series still sees a long future for the series. According to Deadline, Mariska Hargitay spoke about the series at an NBC Emmy event on Wednesday.

Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star alongside Hargitay in the drama series, which follows Captain Olivia Benson and her team as they investigate crimes as part of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit.

Hargitay, who recently wrapped production on season 27 of the Dick Wolf drama, thinks the series could reach season 30. She said the following:

“I do. How about that? I do. I love my show. I love my cast. I love my showrunner, my writers, my producers. I feel like the luckiest, happiest actress. I love Dick Wolf, and I’m so challenged still. One of the things that’s been so exciting is, we just finished Season 27. I just watched the final episode of Season 27, and I thought it was the best of the season, and my best. What a way to finish a season after 27 years.” “So, I don’t want to go anywhere right now. It’s been amazing.”

As for Chris Meloni and Elliot Stabler, could viewers see him return to Law & Order: SVU following the cancellation of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Hargitay is hopeful. She wants to see Benson and Stabler together. She said the following:

“I hope so. That is a very heartening thing for both of us, that our relationship was so iconic culturally and that Benson and Stabler still resonates is deeply meaningful to me, and Chris and I, I’m sure you know, are very, very close. He’s a very in-demand actor, so we’ll see if the schedule is lined up. I love Chris and I love acting with Chris, so I’m always open to working with him and getting Benson and Stabler together. They’re happiest when they’re together.”

Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursday nights on NBC. The season 27 finale will air on May 14th.

What do you think? How many seasons of this series do you want to see? Do you want to see Chris Meloni back on Law & Order: SVU?