Project Runway: Season 22 Premiere Date Set for Hulu, Disney+ & Freeform Series

Project Runway has its return date set. According to Deadline, season 22 of the fashion competition series will arrive in July.

Host Heidi Klum and Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach are all returning for the new season, which will feature 22 designers competing this time around – the most ever on the series.

It was also revealed that viewers will see some big names from the reality television world walk the catwalk to showcase the creations made by contestants. Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Julianne Hough from Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson, Love Thy Nader’s Sarah Jane Nader, and Vanderpump Villa’s Ekin-Su are all appearing on the reality competition series.

Project Runway returns on July 9th, with episodes airing on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this reality series? Do you plan to watch the new season?