Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: ABC Orders Summer Spin-Off Series

Dancing with the Stars is looking for its next professional dancer, and ABC has ordered a new spin-off series to help with the task. Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will arrive on the network in July.

Hosted by Robert Irwin, the series will feature 12 dancers competing to become the next Dancing with the Stars pro. ABC revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Hosted by wildlife conservationist and “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 Len Goodman Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” features 12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley Ballas “The Queen of Latin” will serve as judges. They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of returning pros who will serve as rotating mentors/guest judges. Details about the returning pros, and contestants will be announced at a later date. The series is produced by BBC Studios. Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Alex Cross and Jenny Groom are executive producers. Deena Katz and Quinn Lipton are co-executive producers.”

A teaser for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new ABC series this summer?