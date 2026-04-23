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The Interrogator: Luke Kleintank (FBI: International) Joins Stephen Fry Drama Series on FOX

by Regina Avalos,

FBI: International TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(CBS)

The Interrogator has added to its cast. According to Deadline, Luke Kleintank is joining Stephen Fry as a series regular in the FOX series.

The series follows a former MI6 agent and his team as they investigate cases. The following was revealed about Kleintank’s role:

“Kleintank will play Voss, a member of Conrad Henry’s small circle of analyst/advisors. He’s former Special Forces, an Army whistleblower with a strong moral code. A former Colorado farm boy, he’s quiet, outdoorsy and prefers dogs to people… except for an unlikely clandestine romance with fellow team member Florence that can only stay secret for so long.”

The Interrogator was given a 12-episode straight-to-series order for next season.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on FOX next season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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