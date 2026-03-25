Bridgerton: Season Five; Netflix Reveals Next Couple for Romantic Drama Series

Bridgerton has announced its next couple. It will be a lady’s turn for season five. The eight-episode season will focus on Francesca’s quest to find love.

Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, Sam Phillips, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs starred in season four, and many are likely to return for season five. The series is set in an alternate version of London.

Netflix shared the following about season five:

“The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza) returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions. Character Descriptions: Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling. Countess of Kilmartin: Reserved and contained, Francesca has long felt out of place in the world. As Michaela stirs up new feelings inside her, Fran will make discoveries about herself that could change everything. Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling. Beneath Michaela’s charming and vivacious exterior hides a vulnerable young woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort. But this season, Michaela must face her vulnerability head-on as she’s forced to navigate her relationship to her late cousin’s legacy — and to Francesca.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later. The season announcement is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you excited about season five?