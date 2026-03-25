School Spirits: Season Four; Paramount+ Renews Supernatural Drama Series

School Spirits will return for another season. Paramount+ has renewed the supernatural drama for a fourth season. Season three premiered in January.

Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Milo Manheim star in the series, which follows a deceased teen help those around her solve the mystery of her death.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Paramount+ has renewed School Spirits for a fourth season. The hit original drama, produced by Paramount Television Studios, closed its critically acclaimed third season on March 4 with a perfect 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. All three seasons are now streaming on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, and Brazil. School Spirits season three stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. School Spirits was created by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) will return to season four as a consultant. List also serves as an executive producer on the series. The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Are you glad it has been renewed?