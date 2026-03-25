For All Mankind: Season Six: Apple TV Renews Sci-fi Series for Final Season

For All Mankind returns to Apple TV later this week for its fifth season, and now viewers know when the story will end. Apple TV has renewed the alternate history drama for a sixth and final season.

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena star in the drama, which shows what would happen if Russia had reached the Moon first. Season five takes the series to 2012 in the timeline.

Apple TV shared the following about the renewal:

“Today, Apple TV announced that its award-winning and celebrated space drama series, “For All Mankind,” has been renewed for a sixth and final season, marking the show’s final mission ahead of its highly anticipated season five debut. From creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the 10-episode fifth season lifts off on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, March 27, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 29, and an exciting new spinoff, “Star City,” is set to make its global debut on May 29. “Getting to explore the ‘For All Mankind’ universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” said Wolpert and Nedivi. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.” “From being one of the first Apple Originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, ‘For All Mankind’ has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV. “As one of Apple TV’s most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can’t wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year.” Since its global debut as part of the launch of Apple TV in 2019, “For All Mankind” has been widely and consistently celebrated as “superior sci-fi” and “one of the best shows on television.” The series has earned recognition from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards, along with nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and other leading industry honors. The drama continues to receive global acclaim from critics and fans alike. The sixth and final season of “For All Mankind” is about to go into production and the first four seasons are streaming globally on Apple TV. In the upcoming season five of “For All Mankind,” the generation-spanning series picks up in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”). “For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. Watch “For All Mankind” on Apple TV.”

The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Will you be sad to see it end?