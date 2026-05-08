Law & Order: Season 26; NBC Police Drama Getting Renewed for 2026-27

The writers of Law & Order will continue to scour the papers for story ideas into the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has renewed the show for a 26th season. The 25th season finishes airing next Thursday.

A legal drama series, the Law & Order TV show stars Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, David Ajala, and Tony Goldwyn. Guests include Joshua Malina. Set in New York City, the stories follow the police investigating crimes and the district attorneys prosecuting the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Goldwyn), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Halevi), Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Tierney), and Senior Detective Vincent Riley (Scott). Stories are often based on real cases, and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 25th season of Law & Order averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season 24, that’s down by 20% in the demo but down by just 2% in viewership.

According to Deadline, the decision to renew the long-running series came down to the wire. It is unknown if Law & Order will, like so many other network dramas, be subject to cost-cutting measures in the new season. The network’s fall schedule is expected to be unveiled in the next few days.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this long-running NBC series? Are you glad Law & Order has been renewed for a 26th season?

