Brilliant Minds: Cancelled? Future of NBC Drama Looks Grim as Series Replaced by The Voice

Brilliant Minds fans may not see more of the series for a bit. NBC has pulled the series from its schedule until later this spring or possibly this summer. Six episodes are left in the series’ second season. This does not look good for the series’ future.

According to Deadline, the network has extended The Voice from one hour to two hours, starting with its February 23rd premiere. This season is a new format with a Battle of Champions bringing Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine back together for the first time since season 16.

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon star in the NBC medical drama, which follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), a gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition.

The series’ final episode for now aired this week.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC medical drama? Do you hope it is renewed for a third season?