The Bachelorette: Season 22; ABC to Air Before the First Rose Special Ahead of Premiere

The Bachelorette returns in March with its 22nd season, and viewers will have a chance to look back at the series before it returns. ABC has a Before the First Rose special planned for Oscar night. Season 22 will feature Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ABC shared the following about the special:

Today, it was announced that “The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose,” a special preview of “The Bachelorette,” will debut following the live telecast of “The Oscars®,” SUNDAY, MARCH 15, on ABC and Hulu. Ahead of the new season, 18 former Bachelorettes look back on their unforgettable journeys, share juicy behind-the-scenes stories, and offer heartfelt advice to the franchise’s newest leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul. Featured Bachelorettes include Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman-Hart, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown-Woolard, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos, the Golden Bachelorette. The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (8:01-10:02 p.m. EDT/PDT), and streams next day on Hulu. Taylor Frankie Paul, the 31-year-old Utah native who ignited “#MomTok” and went viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” is a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor.”

