Chicago PD: Two Former Castmenbers to Return for NBC Crossover Event

Chicago PD will welcome two former Intelligence members back to the series for the big crossover set for the series’ big crossover event with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. The event will air on March 4th.

According to Deadline, Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer are returning to the NBC series. Their appearance was teased in the crossover preview that aired on Wednesday night. Spirdakos left Chicago PD at the end of season 11, and Soffer left during season 10.

Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi star in the series, which follows the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department.

NBC shared the following about the crossover:

“Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

It was revealed that Upton will return to her role, as she is now investigating with the FBI, and she will cross paths with Halstead, who is working undercover on the same case with another organization.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this pair back on Chicago PD?