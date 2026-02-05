From: Season Four; MGM+ Unveils Premiere Date & Teaser for Sci-Fi Horror Series’ Return

From has its return date set. MGM+ announced that season four of the series will arrive in April, along with a teaser.

Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover star in the series, which follows a town that traps all who enters it.

MGM+ revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Today, MGM+ shared a first look teaser at the highly anticipated fourth season of fan-favorite sci-fi horror series FROM. Created by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, The Institute), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. The new season will premiere Sunday, April 19 on MGM+. FROM is the most viewed series in the history of the premium network, and has a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. In Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) and an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Avery Konrad (Honor Society), Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Julia Doyle (Astrid And Lilly Save The World), Robert Joy (CSI: NY) and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man). FROM is an MGM+ Studios production. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The preview for season four is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this MGM+ series? Will you watch its fourth season?