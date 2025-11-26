Scrubs: ABC Unveils First Footage from Medical Comedy Series Revival

Time to get your first look at the Scrubs revival. ABC has released the first footage for the return of the medical comedy series.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley appear in the short video shared on Instagram. Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow also star in the series.

The premise of the revival is as follows:

“JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Scrubs will return to ABC on February 25th. Check out the preview below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Scrubs (@scrubs)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Scrubs?