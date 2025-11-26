The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Seasons Four and Five? Hulu Renews Reality Series for 20 More Episodes

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are not leaving television anytime soon. Hulu has ordered 20 more episodes of the series featuring the #MomTok gang. It wasn’t confirmed, but these episodes could make up two more seasons of the reality series.

Season three arrived on the streaming service earlier this month, and the reunion special will air next week. The new season will air in early 2026.

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt star in the series. Hulu shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hulu Original unscripted series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has been renewed for a 20-episode order, with new episodes coming early 2026. The third season, which premiered on Nov. 13, debuted as the No. 1 show on the Hulu Top 15 Today list. Viewership grew season over season (based on five days streaming). The Season 3 reunion, hosted by Stassi Schroeder, premieres Dec. 4 on Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+, for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. This news is on the heels of a busy fall for the cast across Disney, with Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt on “Dancing with the Stars” and #MomTok leader Taylor Frankie Paul’s announcement as the new Bachelorette, which premieres in March on ABC.”

