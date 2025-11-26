Y: Marshals: CBS Releases Extended Trailer for Yellowstone Spin-off Series

Y: Marshals is coming soon to CBS, and viewers are getting a better look at the spin-off series. The network has released an extended trailer for the series, which expands the Yellowstone universe.

Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Brett Cullen, and Tatanka Means star in the drama. CBS shared the following about the series:

“Y: MARSHALS stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.”

The series arrives on March 1st. Check out the trailer below.

