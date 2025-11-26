Scarpetta: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date & Photos for Crime Series

Scarpetta has its premiere date. Prime Video announced a March arrival date for the series by releasing several first-look photos.

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale, and Hunter Parrish star in the series based on Patricia Cornwell’s series of novels.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released first-look images from Scarpetta, the new forensic crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling Kay Scarpetta book series, developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff. With over 120 million copies sold worldwide since the character’s debut in 1990, this adaptation marks the culmination of decades of anticipation as the beloved forensic pathologist finally comes to the screen. Scarpetta will premiere on March 11, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects. Scarpetta brings Patricia Cornwell’s iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Nicole Kidman as “Dr. Kay Scarpetta.” With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs. From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) comes “Scarpetta,” a chilling crime thriller that unfolds across two timelines. This dual narrative explores “Kay Scarpetta’s” (Nicole Kidman) journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late ’90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister “Dorothy Farinelli” (Jamie Lee Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she’s built. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Expats) stars as Medical Examiner “Kay Scarpetta,” Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) stars as her sister “Dorothy Farinelli,” Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale stars as Detective “Pete Marino,” with Emmy nominee Simon Baker (The Mentalist) as FBI profiler “Benton Wesley” and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kay’s tech-savvy niece “Lucy Watson.” The series’ dual timeline is completed by Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker’s characters, respectively. Scarpetta is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.”

More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series when it arrives in March?