Murder in a Small Town: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

In its first season, Murder in a Small Town was a middle-of-the-road performer for FOX. The network partnered with Global Canada to make the show and those U.S. ratings were good enough for FOX to renew the series. Will the show’s viewership for season two grow enough for the show to survive for another year? Will Murder in a Small Town be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the Murder in a Small Town TV show is based on the Karl Alberg novels by L.R. Wright. The series stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. Also in the second season cast are Marcia Gay Harden, Bethany Brown, Marci T House, and Joshua Close. Guests include Camryn Manheim, Tyler Posey, Jamie Chung, Noah Reid, and Sara Canning. In the story, Detective Karl Alberg (Sutherland) moves to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, to find peace after being worn down by big city police work. He becomes the new police chief and quickly discovers that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with town librarian Cassandra Lee (Kreuk) is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions. In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands and he must contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; and a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Murder in a Small Town on FOX averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Murder In a Small Town yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of September 24, 2025, Murder in a Small Town has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Murder in a Small Town TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?