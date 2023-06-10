St. Denis Medical: NBC Orders Comedy Series Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs)

St. Denis Medical is headed to NBC. The network has ordered the single-cam comedy series starring Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs).

Also starring David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, and Kahyun Kim, NBC described the new series as a “mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

The comedy is created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, and a premiere date for this new comedy series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch St. Denis Medical on NBC once it arrives?