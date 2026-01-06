Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season 10; BET Unveils Trailer, Poster, and Cast Changes

Tyler Perry’s Sistas returns tomorrow with season 10, and viewers are being given a look at what is next on the drama series. BET has released a trailer and key art for the series’ return with news of cast changes. Two members of the cast will not be returning for season ten.

Ebony Obsidian (Karen) and Novi Brown (Sabrina) are not returning. KJ Smith, Mignon, and Crystal Renee Hayslett, Angela Beyince, Devale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Chris Warren, and Monti Washington are returning for the upcoming season. They will be joined by new series regulars Jordan Coleman and Tunde Oyeneyin.

BET shared the following about the series’ return:

“Season 10 of Tyler Perry’s Sistas picks up with the gut-wrenching aftermath of a car bomb, and the fallout is far from over. This season, silence is louder than words, loyalties are tested, and as each woman wrestles with the past, not everyone will make it to the other side the same. “The longevity of Sistas is a testament to the incredible audience who has so deeply connected to the show. I know they will be invested in every plot line, every character, and a lot is going to happen this season. As always, we’ve got some big surprises, twists, and turns. It will not disappoint!” said Tyler Perry, Creator and Executive Producer. Coleman stars as “Cheyenne Barnes,” a fiercely confident hairstylist whose bold sexuality and razor-sharp wit command attention, masking the emotional scars she’s carried for years. Though driven by a desire for luxury and ease, her reunion with her sister Andi slowly peels back layers of guarded vulnerability she’s long tried to bury. Oyeneyin stars as “Madison Truitt,” a powerful, self-assured entrepreneur whose commanding presence and unapologetic ambition have carved her a space in a male-dominated world. Beneath her polished exterior lies a yearning for love and partnership – one that matches her strength, despite whispers that her standards are too high. Reaching a 10th season is a significant milestone that speaks to the incredible connection Tyler Perry’s Sistas has forged with our audience,” said Louis Carr, President of BET. “We are profoundly grateful for our enduring partnership with Tyler Perry, whose vision continues to deliver compelling, must-watch television, and we are equally proud of the amazing talent, both returning and new, who bring these dynamic characters to life.” From Tyler Perry Studios, Season 10 of Tyler Perry’s Sistas is executive-produced by Tyler Perry, written by Courtney Glaude, and directed by Armani Ortiz.”

The trailer and key art for season 10 are below.

