Fear Factor: House of Fear: Competition Series Revival Gets New Premiere Date on FOX

Fear Factor: House of Fear will arrive a few days earlier on FOX. The series will now premiere following the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday night alongside an abbreviated premiere of The Masked Singer.

FOX shared the following about Sunday night’s schedule:

FOX SPORTS PRESENTS “FOX NFL: NFC WILD CARD GAME” San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 FOX Sports continues its coverage of the NFL Playoffs with the final NFC Wild Card Game airing live on Sunday, January 11 (4:30 PM ET live/1:30 PM PT live) (FSP-2678) (n/a). Fear Factor: House of Fear – (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET / 5:00 – 6:00 PM PT LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES) CC – HDTV 720p – Dolby Digital 5.1 14 STRANGERS MOVE INTO THE FEAR HOUSE AND COMPETE FOR $200,000 ON AN ALL-NEW SPECIAL ADVANCE SERIES PREMIERE OF FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, ON FOX Fourteen total strangers move into the Fear House. With $200,000 on the line, they must confront their biggest terrors. The pressure quickly builds with the first challenge: being sealed inside airtight bags. A face-off between a coal-miner and a cheerleader leads to a shocking End Game in the all-new “Sealed Fates” special advance series premiere episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear airing Sunday, Jan 11 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET / 5:00 – 6:00 PM PT LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES) on FOX. (FFA-101) (TV-14) – The Masked Singer – (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC – HDTV 720p – Dolby Digital 5.1 THE MASKED SINGER IS BACK! ON THE STREAMLINED SEASON PREMIERE EPISODE OF THE MASKED SINGER SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, ON FOX The Masked Singer is back and better than ever! In a special curated presentation of the Season 14 premiere, detectives Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg are back on the task of uncovering secret celebrity identities, including the most decorated star in the history of the show! The premiere is an all-out battle with head-to-head performances and the season’s first unmasking (that no one saw coming) in the “Premiere” episode of The Masked Singer airing Sunday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-1401/1402) (TV-PG L) Host: Nick Cannon Panelists: Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this revival of Fear Factor on FOX?