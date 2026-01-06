Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked Special, 90s Boy Band Boom, Nashville’s Big Bash, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Published:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026

(ABC/JOSÉ A. ALVARADO JR.)

Wednesday, December 31, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: (none)  Special: Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, The 90s Boy Band Boom, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, and A Toast To 2025!. Reruns: Hell’s Kitchen and Doc.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



