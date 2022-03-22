American Song Contest: Season Two? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this new show be a surprise hit? Has the American Song Contest TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Song Contest, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the American Song Contest TV show is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The series features live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and our nation’s capital. The music artists compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The 56 artists span a wide range of genres and performers – from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. The competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.



Season One Ratings

The first season of American Song Contest averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.90 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Song Contest stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 23, 2022, American Song Contest has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew American Song Contest for season two? This season, the network execs decided to run just one cycle of The Voice instead of the traditional two. Will this show be a worthwhile fill-in? Based on the ratings thus far, I have doubts this will be a big hit but we’ll have to see how the full eight episodes do. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Song Contest cancellation or renewal news.



American Song Contest Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow American Song Contest‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the American Song Contest TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?