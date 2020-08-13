Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Hosted by Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and sideline reporter Zuri Hall, American Ninja Warrior is based on the Japanese series, Sasuke. The NBC TV show is a high-octane obstacle course competition that follows contestants in both city qualifying and city finals rounds. Contestants who complete the finals course in their area move on to the national finals round. In season 11, the show visits Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle/Tacoma, shooting indoors for the first time at the famed Tacoma Dome. At stake is a grand prize of $1,000,000.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.66 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 19% and 8%, respectively. Find out how American Ninja Warrior stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew American Ninja Warrior for season 12? We won’t have to spend any time wondering about that since the Peacock Network gave this venerable program an early 12th season renewal. Still, plans can change. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for American Ninja Warrior cancellation or renewal alerts.



What do you think? Are you glad that the American Ninja Warrior TV show has been renewed for season 12 already? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV show, instead?