Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Two Filming Wraps on Paramount+ Series

by Regina Avalos,

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Paramount+ will release the first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tomorrow and production has already wrapped on season two. According to Trek Movie, the production wrap was announced on Twitter by crew members, including director Chris Fisher.

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, the series is a prequel to the original Star Trek. It was previously revealed that Paul Wesley would join Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as James T. Kirk during season two. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Check out posts from the crew of the Paramount+ series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+?



