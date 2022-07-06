Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Two Filming Wraps on Paramount+ Series

Paramount+ will release the first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tomorrow and production has already wrapped on season two. According to Trek Movie, the production wrap was announced on Twitter by crew members, including director Chris Fisher.

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, the series is a prequel to the original Star Trek. It was previously revealed that Paul Wesley would join Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as James T. Kirk during season two. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Check out posts from the crew of the Paramount+ series below.

That’s a wrap on Season 2 of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds ! Thanks to the very best cast, crew, writers, directors, city of Toronto, and Canada for all your love and support! And most of all thanks to the amazing fans and all those who share our collective goal #toboldlygo — Chris Fisher (@widgetfactoryco) July 1, 2022

Production on s2 has wrapped! The @Pixomondo artists made virtual fireworks for our last day at the AR wall. Probably smart, less chance of burning down the sets. #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/xnxoThd6s3 — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) July 1, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+?