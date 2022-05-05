Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One Viewer Votes

Where will the Enterprise crew go in the first season of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds here.

A Paramount+ science-fiction drama series, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds TV show is a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series. It stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak. The story follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy prior to Captain James T. Kirk’s time in command. Serving under Pike are First Officer Una Chin-Riley aka Number One (Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Peck), Doctor M’Benga (Olusanmokun), Nurse Christine Chapel (Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Gooding), Helmsman Lt. Erica Ortegas (Navia), and Hemmer (Horak), an Aenar engineer.





Are you glad that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+ has been renewed for a second season?