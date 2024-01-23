Invincible: Season 2B of Adult Animated Superhero Series Gets Premiere Date on Prime Video (Watch)

Invincible has its return date set. The animated superhero series will return to Prime Video in March with the second half of its second season. The first half of season two arrived in November, and the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Starring Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller, the series follows Mark Grayson (Yeun) as he deals with his new superpowers.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that the critically acclaimed adult animated superhero series Invincible, co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere the second half of its eight-episode second season on Thursday, March 14. With four new episodes airing weekly, Invincible will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Today also celebrates the 21st anniversary of the comic book’s inception. The first half of Season Two was the recipient of Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series and continues to be “Certified Fresh” with a 100% score. Invincible is a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership. About Invincible: Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

The trailer for the second half of season two of Invincible is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Are you excited to see the rest of season two?