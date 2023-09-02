How I Met Your Father: Cancelled by Hulu; No Season Three for Sequel Sitcom

How I Met Your Father will not be returning for a third season. Hulu has canceled the sequel to How I Met Your Mother after just two seasons, per Deadline. Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris both made appearances on the sitcom, which Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger wrote.

Starring Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall, the series follows Sophie (Duff) as she tells her son how she met his father.

How I Met Your Father’s cancellation comes only days after Hulu announced the cancellation of The Great.

No reason for the sitcom’s cancellation was given, but it is likely to be due to the recent cost-cutting measures by Disney.

