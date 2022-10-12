Professionals: Season Two — Has the CW Drama TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Corbo’s willing to do what it takes to get the job done. Has the Professionals TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Professionals, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An action drama series airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Professionals TV show stars Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Ken Duken, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. In the story, Vincent Corbo (Welling) is a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary — legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new job is the fact that his former paramour, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), is now Swann’s fiancée. She’s also racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Professionals averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Professionals stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 12, 2022, Professionals has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Professionals for season two? The series is an international production, and episodes were filmed in 2020. The show has been released in various countries overseas, but The CW is the first to air it in the United States. There’s been no word on a second-season renewal yet, but Fraser, Welling, and Anaya are all among the show’s executive producers, so they have an incentive to reunite and make a second season if the economics make sense. I am doubtful that a second season will be made, but if it is, I think The CW will air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Professionals cancellation or renewal news.

Professionals Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Professionals’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Professionals TV show will be renewed for a second season and that The CW will air it?