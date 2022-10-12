Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Ken Duken, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti.

TV show description:

An International action drama series, the Professionals TV show was created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary.

In the story, Vincent Corbo (Welling) is a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary — legal or not.

After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new job is the fact that his former paramour, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), is now Swann’s fiancée. She’s also racing to help stave off a global catastrophe.

As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate. They’re all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire.

Making matters worse, Corbo must also contend with Kurt Neumann (Duken), a rogue Europol agent who is hellbent on making him pay for past sins.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

