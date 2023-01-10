Billy the Kid: Season Two Renewal for MGM+ Western Drama Series

The story of this outlaw will continue to unfold. MGM+ (the new name for EPIX) has renewed Billy the Kid for a second season. Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of eight episodes finished airing in June.

A Western drama series, the Billy the Kid TV show stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber with Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega in recurring roles. The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. Jesse Evans (Webber) is another famous outlaw and leader of the Seven Rivers Gang. When they meet, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime, from robbing stores to cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to this wild and reckless character and Jesse becomes Billy’s doppelganger of sorts — his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.

Here’s what MGM+ had to say about the second season:

Billy the Kid Season Two – Featuring an ensemble cast led by Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), the epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber) and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul – and to the love of his life. Creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst (Elizabeth, The Tudors, Vikings) will return for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by MGM.

Michael Wright, head of MGM+, issued the following statement about the channel’s rebranding: “It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love. We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Billy the Kid TV series? Are you glad this Western has been renewed for a second season on MGM+?

