Glamorous: Netflix Orders Former CW Pilot to Series, Starring Miss Benny

Glamorous has been ordered to series by Netflix three years after The CW passed on the pilot. The new comedy, starring Miss Benny (Fuller House and Love, Victor), tells the story of a young gender-nonconforming queer man. Ten episodes have been ordered by the streaming service.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed more about the plot of the series:

“Glamorous continues to tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender nonconforming man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul. It becomes Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants from life, who he actually is and what it means for him to be queer. When the drama went to pilot at The CW in 2019, it revolved around a similar premise of a high school grad who lands a job interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.”

The drama is being written by Jordon Nardino, and he is executive producing the series with Damon Wayans.

A premiere date and additional casting will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Glamorous on Netflix?