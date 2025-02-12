Dexter: Resurrection: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) Joins Showtime Sequel Series

Dexter: Resurrection has added someone new to its cast. Peter Dinklage is joining the Showtime series.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan for the Dexter sequel series, and he will be joined by Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar. The series picks up where Dexter: New Blood left off and shows how Dexter survived being shot by his son.

Showtime shared the following about Dinklage’s role:

“Dinklage will play the series regular role of Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist. To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Previously announced cast included Uma Thurman, David Zayas, James Remar and Jack Alcott.”

Production on the series began last month, and the series will premiere this summer. The premiere date for Dexter: Resurrection will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Do you plan to watch the sequel series?