Super Pumped: Season One Ratings (The Battle for Uber)

We don’t have to wonder if Super Pumped will be cancelled right now. This Showtime series has already been renewed for a second season which will focus on the social media giant Facebook. Will Super Pumped continue on beyond that? Which company would be next? Stay tuned.

A dramatic anthology series, the Super Pumped TV show was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Each season features a new cast and focuses on a different business that has made a big impact on an industry and our culture as a whole. The first season stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Jon Bass, Elisabeth Shue, Hank Azaria, Uma Thurman, and Quentin Tarantino (narrator), Subtitled The Battle for Uber, the season tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) — Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup — and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor, Bill Gurley (Chandler). Co-founder of The Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington (Thurman) is a savvy businesswoman who was also an Uber board member.

What do you think? Do you like the Super Pumped TV series on Showtime? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season?