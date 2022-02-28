Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 27, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Jon Bass, Elisabeth Shue, Hank Azaria, Uma Thurman, and Quentin Tarantino (narrator).

TV show description:

A dramatic anthology series, the Super Pumped TV show was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Each season features a new cast and focuses on a different business that has made a big impact on an industry and our culture as a whole.

The first season is based on the Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber book by Mike Isaac. It tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) — Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup — and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor, Bill Gurley (Chandler). Gurley is the plainspoken and brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success — and then has to live with the consequences.

Co-founder of The Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington (Thurman) is a savvy businesswoman who was also an Uber board member.

Episodes depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

