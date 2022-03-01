Super Pumped: Season Two? Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Super Pumped TV show was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Each season features a new cast and focuses on a different business that has made a big impact on an industry and our culture as a whole. The first season stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Jon Bass, Elisabeth Shue, Hank Azaria, Uma Thurman, and Quentin Tarantino (narrator), Subtitled The Battle for Uber, the season tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) — Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup — and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor, Bill Gurley (Chandler). Co-founder of The Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington (Thurman) is a savvy businesswoman who was also an Uber board member.



The first season of Super Pumped averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 120,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Super Pumped stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



Super Pumped has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the immediate future of Super Pumped on Showtime. The series has already been renewed for a second season which will focus on social media giant Facebook. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Super Pumped cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Super Pumped TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime had cancelled this TV series, instead?