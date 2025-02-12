Married to Real Estate: Season Four; HGTV Home Renovation Series Returns Next Month

Married to Real Estate has its return date set. HGTV announced that the fourth season of the home renovation series will return in March with 12 new episodes.

Season three had more than 16 million viewers tune in to watch spouses Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson work together to renovate homes in Atlanta.

HGTV revealed the following about season four:

“Home renovation power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will keep it fun and prove working with your spouse is never boring in 12 new episodes of HGTV’s hit series Married to Real Estate. After attracting more than 16.6 million viewers to their last season, Egypt, a real estate broker and designer, and her husband Mike, an expert builder, will return to help more Atlanta families either buy a dream fixer upper or add equity to their current house – all while they run a successful property business, manage their own home and raise three daughters. Egypt, who also starred in HGTV’s Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, will engage her extensive real estate and financial knowledge to find clients affordable options in their ideal neighborhoods that can be reimagined with her custom design plans. Mike and his team will then maximize the budget and troubleshoot any construction issue to deliver breathtaking renovations that increase the homes’ value and return on investment. The season will kick off in Sandy Springs where Egypt and Mike snatch up a large property with promise for a couple relocating from a tiny New York City apartment. To freshen the floorplan, the dynamic duo will create a stunning open concept living, dining and kitchen area in a “tuxedo luxe” design featuring modern elegance in muted tones. Egypt and Mike will build a huge hidden pantry in the kitchen and a built-in bar with an antique glass backsplash off the living room, and, during the final reveal, they’ll stun the owners when they share the home’s new value. On the family front this season, Egypt and Mike will duel over folding a fitted sheet, youngest daughter Harper will learn to swim, and teenager Kendall will join her parents for local volunteer opportunities.”

Married to Real Estate returns on March 12th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HGTV series? Do you plan to watch season four next month?