Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Four Trailer Released for Starz Spin-Off Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns next month with its fourth season, and fans of the series are now getting a look at what is ahead for the young Kanan Stark. Starz has released a new trailer teasing the return of the Power spin-off series. Photos for the season were released in January.

MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, and Grantham Coleman star in the series, which follows the early days of Kanan Stark.

Starz shared the following about season four:

“The captivating new trailer shows a more confident Kanan (MeKai Curtis) continuing to step out of the shadow of his formidable mother, drug queen pin Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller), as she questions if she can trust her son and business partner. The two continue to expand their drug empire, working with street legends “Snaps” (Wendell Pierce) and “Pop” (Erika Woods) and Italian mob boss Stefano Marchetti (Tony Danza), all while a resurrected “Unique” (Joey Bada$$) is working in the shadows, looking for vengeance against those he believes wronged him. Season three of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” averaged over 9M viewers per episode, hitting a high compared to the prior season. In season three, Kanan Stark finally stopped living in the shadow of his mother. After enduring her lies, Kanan assumed control of his life and took matters into his own hands by orchestrating the plan that ended in the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. In season four, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride; Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her; Lou (Malcolm Mays) has cleansed himself of his demons; the Federal Task Force case against Marvin (London Brown) has become shrouded by Howard’s corruption; and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) has chosen a new path away from home. In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. His hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. Rejecting or embracing this truth may be the difference between life and death.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns on March 7th. The trailer for season four is below.

