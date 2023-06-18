Superman & Lois: Season Four; One CW Cast Member Definitely Won’t Be Back for 2023-24

Superman & Lois cut seven members of its regular cast earlier this week, and at least one is not returning at all for season four. Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik were cut from the series.

Dylan Walsh will not be seen in the upcoming season. His wife made that clear in a comment on Instagram. She said the following about his being let go from Superman & Lois:

“It isn’t about the money per se. They asked him and other cast to do 3 out of 10 episodes. He would need to be guaranteed 7 to do it. We moved our family to Vancouver and 3 out of 10 isn’t worth us staying.”

Wolé Parks also reacted to his dismissal from the series by posting a story on his Instagram saying he was looking for work, per TV Line.

Superman & Lois will return to The CW with a shortened season of 10 episodes. Due to the Writer’s Strike, it is not known when precisely the superhero series will return.

The only regular returning cast members are the core Kent family, played by Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin. Michael Cudlitz was also upped to series regular for season four. He plays the villainous Lex Luthor.

What do you think? Are you sad that Dylan Walsh will not return for season four of Superman & Lois?