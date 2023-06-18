Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Series Being Revived by NBC for Fall Premiere

Wild Kingdom is returning to NBC. The network revealed it is reviving the wildlife series for a fall premiere. Now titled Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, the series will be hosted by Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. Gros co-hosted an earlier version of the series alongside Jim Fowler.

The original series arrived in 1963 with host Marlin Perkins, and it remained on the air until 1988. Other attempts to revive the series have happened since, but this revival marks a return to the network that was its home for more than two decades.

Per Variety, the new series will premiere on October 7th as a part of the Saturday More You Know programming block.

Hearst Media Publication Group president Frank Biancuzzo said the following about the series:

“This is a well-known, enduring franchise that’s literally part of television history. Together with Mutual of Omaha and NBC, we’re looking forward to creating new and memorable wildlife adventures.”

Jennifer Wulf, vice president of brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha, also spoke about bringing the series back to NBC:

“With its premiere in 1963, Wild Kingdom pioneered the nature adventure genre, setting the standard for today’s wildlife programming. Through our partnership with HMPG, we are excited to remain at the forefront of compelling wildlife conservation efforts and success stories.”

What do you think? Do you remember watching the original series on NBC? Do you plan to watch the revival this fall?