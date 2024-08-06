The Orville: Season Four; Scott Grimes Reveals Update for Hulu Sci-Fi Series

There is an update on the future of The Orville. Fans last saw the sci-fi series in August 2022. One star spoke about the series’s future, and production will begin on season four next year.

Starring creator Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters, the Hulu series follows the crew of the USS Orville on their travels through space 400 years in the future.

At the Star Trek Las Vegas Convention over the weekend, Grimes revealed that production will begin in January or February. The Wrap reported the following:

“No official announcement has been made by the show’s previous home of Hulu, or from the broader Disney company. However, “Orville” fan podcast “Planetary Union Network” confirmed the news on Reddit, citing members of the production team. The podcast has had a history of members of the production breaking news through the show. Those behind the podcast also cautioned that Season 2 of Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted” series for Peacock would be filming first and that “Orville” sets needed to be rebuilt following the long hiatus.”

The premiere date for season four of The Orville will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch a fourth season?