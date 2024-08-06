House of the Dragon: Season Three to Film in 2025, Season Four to End HBO Series

Fans of House of the Dragon now know when the series will end. Ryan Condal revealed that the HBO series will end with season four, and production on season three will begin in early 2025. It is not known if production of the final two seasons will happen back-to-back, but it is likely.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast members include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan, star in the series set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen.

Condal said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“As a showrunner you are always in a position of having to balance storytelling and resources you have available to tell that story. We are also starting to think about, what is the final destination of this series and where are we going? A combination of factors led to that re-balance. There is a tremendous amount of resources, construction, armor, costumes and visual affects needed to give the Gullet, which is arguably the second most anticipated action even to Fire and Blood, the time and the space it deserved. We are building to that event. It will happen very shortly in terms of storytelling. It will be the biggest thing to date we have pulled off. We want to have the time and space to do that at a level that will excite the fans. There are so many great events that we are already writing in season 3 as it is. This war really comes to a big head at this point in the storytelling. I mean, if you look at season 2, it’s largely a metaphor for a nuclear conflict … There’s gonna be giant moments of spectacle but real moments of surprise and character nuance that we’re very much looking forward to. Some of my favorite moments of in the book, as a reader, I’m excited to adapt as a dramatist. I invite anybody to take the off season to purchase and read Fire and Blood so you can be armed with lots of information going into season 3. It’s a very tricky position in my seat, Sara Hess and I are custodians of this world. We have to render an exciting TV adaptation of this story, knowing there will be a percentage of the gigantic TV audience that has not read the book. We are constantly trying to serve both worlds.”

The premiere date for House of the Dragon season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Are you excited to see the next two seasons?